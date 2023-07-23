Summer camp looked much different for high schoolers who attended Genesis Adventures in Nursing (GAIN) Camp last week.

Instead of roasting marshmallows and paddling canoes, campers have been performing surgeries, riding in ambulances and becoming CPR certified.

For four hours each day, GAIN campers got a glimpse into the world of health care from emergencies to pharmaceuticals to surgeries — even delivering a baby (sort of).

Camp Coordinator Cheryl Johnson is responsible for nearly all of the activities and knows how influential the experience is for high schoolers who haven’t settled on a career.

“We found that 16-to-17-year-olds seem to be the most that we get, because they're trying to make that decision,” Johnson said. “I think it just exposes them, because there's just so many unknowns. This just gives them an insight into the world of medical care and the patients that you might see in a hospital.”

With that in mind, not many of the students who join the camp start with any interest or knowledge in the medical field. But the camp is designed to be almost completely hands-on, with campers using the center’s equipment and performing labs to eventually practice scenarios they’ve learned throughout the week to mimic real emergency scenarios.

“Wednesday was our mock trauma. We have a real person that's our victim, and the campers are each assigned a role of what they do to help take care of this victim when they come into the ED,” she said.

Another day, the campers assisted a realistic talking-pregnancy doll named Victoria who was "in labor," and campers got to help deliver her baby in the BirthCenter.

While the center’s activities are interactive, not all are for the faint of heart.

“Monday we started on our west campus, and we started off with a dissection lab. We have some pig hearts, pig lungs, cow eyeballs, and we have a nurse from our emergency room who's very passionate about anatomy,” Johnson said.

She knows the experience isn’t for every camper. If someone doesn’t want to participate, they can refuse and she can tell when a camper knows they aren’t going into healthcare. She can detect the opposite too.

“We have a camper in this afternoon's group. He wants to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, and 100% I feel like he will be a cardiothoracic surgeon,” she said.

Alex Sedam, of Preemption, Ill., set her mind on being a Nurse Technician after the group visited the ICU and after her most “hands-on” experience during the labor simulation.

“(I got) to hold a placenta. I held an actual placenta… that's how hands-on this place is,” Sedam said.

She has switched her profession too many times to count, including plans to be a tattoo artist or a forensic psychologist. But she fell in love with the adrenaline from the ICU and set her mind to pursue nursing at Black Hawk College after her senior year and hopefully return to Genesis.

“If you told me maybe a half a year ago that I'd be wanting to do what I want to do now, I'd call you crazy, because it's just opened so many opportunities for me,” she said.

Close Instructor Rosalinda Lopez teaches campers how to listen for a pulse with a stethoscope. Instructor Brandon Nickerson listens for the pulse on a camper at the vitals station. A camper measures his partner's vitals with an inflatable arm cuff while he listens for her pulse. Instructor Triston Dalaska supervises two campers performing CPR on the manikins. Instructor Triston Dalaska demonstrates how to perform CPR on an infant with a CPR infant manikin. Camper Alex Sedam holds the CPR infant manikin listening to her teacher's instructions next to her group. Camper Alex Sedam performs CPR on the infant manikin at her station. Instructor Jenn Bock (left) and Katie Kean demonstrate how to make a sling out of a t-shirt. Campers watch the instructors at the first-aid station demonstrate how to make a sling out of a t-shirt. Instructor Angela McGonegle (right) demonstrates how to use a controlled air purifying respirator (CAPR). Campers watch instructor Angela McGonegle explain what a controlled air purifying respirator does. Instructor Angela McGonegle (right) demonstrates how to put the CAPR on her head next to instructor Amy Nahnybida (left). Genesis GAIN Camp final day exhibition Instructor Rosalinda Lopez teaches campers how to listen for a pulse with a stethoscope. Instructor Brandon Nickerson listens for the pulse on a camper at the vitals station. A camper measures his partner's vitals with an inflatable arm cuff while he listens for her pulse. Instructor Triston Dalaska supervises two campers performing CPR on the manikins. Instructor Triston Dalaska demonstrates how to perform CPR on an infant with a CPR infant manikin. Camper Alex Sedam holds the CPR infant manikin listening to her teacher's instructions next to her group. Camper Alex Sedam performs CPR on the infant manikin at her station. Instructor Jenn Bock (left) and Katie Kean demonstrate how to make a sling out of a t-shirt. Campers watch the instructors at the first-aid station demonstrate how to make a sling out of a t-shirt. Instructor Angela McGonegle (right) demonstrates how to use a controlled air purifying respirator (CAPR). Campers watch instructor Angela McGonegle explain what a controlled air purifying respirator does. Instructor Angela McGonegle (right) demonstrates how to put the CAPR on her head next to instructor Amy Nahnybida (left).