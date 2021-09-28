Genesis COVID-19 vaccination and drive-through site moving locations

Genesis Health Group is consolidating its COVID-19 vaccination and testing and will offer seasonal influenza vaccination by reservation at a single location, 1414 W. Lombard St., beginning Oct. 2.
Genesis anticipates the Lombard building will better meet community needs during the fall and winter months.
“Combining vaccinations and testing at this site will help consolidate staff resources and will add convenience for patients,’’ said Beau Dexter, primary care director, Genesis Health Group, in a news release.
The Genesis vaccination site at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue has closed.
Michael Ransford, 13, of DeWitt reacts as he receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday from Jenny Stolley, an RN with Genesis, during a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store building in Davenport. Genesis is moving its site to 1414 W. Lombard St.