Genesis COVID-19 vaccination and drive-thru site moving locations

Genesis Health Group is consolidating its COVID-19 vaccination and testing and will offer seasonal influenza vaccination by reservation at a single location, 1414 W. Lombard St., beginning Oct. 2.
Genesis anticipates the Lombard building will better meet community needs during the fall and winter months.
“Combining vaccinations and testing at this site will help consolidate staff resources and will add convenience for patients,’’ said Beau Dexter, primary care director, Genesis Health Group, in a news release.
The Genesis vaccination site at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue has closed.
Vaccinations will begin on Oct. 2, with drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.
With the opening of the drive-thru testing at the Lombard Street site, the last day for testing at 1520 W. 53rd St. will be Oct. 3. COVID-19 testing requires a provider order.
Genesis Health Group is also continuing to give COVID-19 vaccinations and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine at their clinics.