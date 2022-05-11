Genesis dedicates Healing Wall at Davenport's East Campus

COVID-19 survivor Jeff Galle has embarked on what he calls the "2022 Thank You Tour."

A 66-year-old Pittsfield, Ill., resident and professor of Agriculture at Illinois College, Galle spent 31 days on a ventilator in Genesis Hospital's East Campus. His symptoms were first checked out Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo on Aug. 16, 2021, and he wasn't released from Manor Care in Davenport until Nov. 26, 2021 — a span of three months and 10 days.

It was only fitting Galle returned to Genesis East for Wednesday's dedication of the Genesis Health System Healing Wall and what the President and CEO Doug Cropper called the "2022 Year of Healing."

The dedication of the Healing Wall was part of National Hospital Week. The wall is an interactive display on which anyone can post a healing message. Healing Walls will be installed at GMC-West Central Park, as well as the Silvis, DeWitt and Aledo medical centers.

Galle said his message was one of thanks.

"I started at the hospital in Geneseo and was life-flighted to Genesis — where I was on a ventilator for 31 days and had to be massaged out of cardiac arrest," Galle said. "When I was well enough to be moved, I spent six weeks in recovery at Select Specialty Hospital and finished my recovery at Manor Care.

"I'm going to each place to say 'thank you' to the people who helped me make it through this. I don't know what we would do without these dedicated people."

Stacy Wille, BSN, RN, is the supervisor of the Genesis East Campus Intensive Care Unit. She helped Galle during his stay at Genesis East. She saw many other COVID-19 patients not make it.

"This Healing Wall is a positive thing," said Wille, 35 and a nurse for the last 11 years. "You constantly have to try to move on, but at the same time you try not to forget all the challenges. And all the people. We saw people on the worst days of their lives come to us. The good memories are the ones of the people who got leave here."

Cropper was on hand for the dedication of the Healing Wall.

"We've felt the emotional toll of this global pandemic as news reports tallied the number of sick patients, and we saw the deaths rise to unimaginable numbers across our world. We've had one million deaths in the United States alone," Cropper said. "Close to home, our resilient health care workers experienced surges of COVID patients that filled our ICUs, medical units, emergency departments and urgent cares. In addition, the pandemic triggered economic turmoil, brought to light health disparities in our communities, and drove civil unrest and political division. So this Healing Wall serves as a physical presence. It is an uplifting focal point to chronicle the very personal and unique challenges from which we all must heal, and also serves as a reminder of the many blessings that will sustain us."

Area faith leaders — Dr. Lisa Killinger, Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, the Rev. Rogers Kirk Jr. and Bishop Tom Zinkula — closed the dedication with healing prayers.

The dedication of the wall opened with a poem from a group of girls who attend Washington Junior High School in Rock Island and were representing Love Girls Magazine.

