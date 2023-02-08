Healthcare workers make it their mission to make the community a healthier place. A local hospital has taken that initiative internationally.

And it all started with a 7-year-old.

Chris Manson, vice president of government relations at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, started U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine last March. While watching the news with his daughter, she expressed her wish to help in some way, which sparked the idea of filling an ambulance with supplies and sending it overseas, according to a press release.

"An ambulance, which is at the end of its life in the U.S., can literally mean the difference between life and death for someone in Ukraine,” Manson said.

He reached out to Genesis Health Systems last winter about a donation. The timing could not have been better.

Genesis Ambulance Director Adam Haut said the hospital had just purchased a brand new ambulance and was about to retire the old one. Instead, they donated it.

A new ambulance comes with an average cost of $190,000, he said. Old ones have very little value and go for about $3,000. Haut was surprised when Manson reached out about the 6-year old rig but was assured it needed only to run.

"It was heading to the ambulance graveyard, but it's been able to serve a purpose. People over there have really taken to it," he said.

By the end of March, Manson is hoping to have 35 ambulances and five fire trucks in or on the way to Ukraine.

Unity Point Health-Trinity donated 22 cardiac monitors to be used in ambulances in Ukraine. The monitors are used to track vital signs, monitor and report patient data and revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest, according to a news release.

“It’s a critical need for ambulance medics to have access to life-saving equipment to monitor patients during transport,” said Rachel Pohl, Executive Director of UnityPoint Health– Trinity Muscatine. “While these monitors have been retired from use in the United States, these older, yet effective machines remain useful. This in-kind donation ... will not only ensure timely access to emergency care for patients in Ukraine but help support and rebuild their healthcare system.”

Pohl continued, saying as technology evolves, hospitals have to continually update equipment. While no longer be used locally, many devices and supplies are coveted elsewhere. The donation was made possible thanks to the Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity Muscatine Foundation.

Bandages and medical supplies donated by the Animal Rehabilitation Center in Hillsdale also onboard. Haut said the Genesis team also put in patches from their EMS uniforms as well as the state flags of Illinois and Iowa to remind the Ukrainian people they were being supported from afar.

"Just to let them know this ambulance came all the way from the Quad-Cities, and there's folks here that are thinking about you," he said.

The ambulance left Silvis on a flatbed on Dec. 9 and headed for Chicago. The driver was a former member of the Ukranian Air Force who now is living in the United States. Normally, he would drive it to Baltimore, but his daughter was in the hospital and he was unable to make the trip.

From Maryland, the rig was put on a ship and made its way to Germany on Jan. 11. It was then driven to Poland and into Ukraine. Pictures of the ambulance have since made their way back to Genesis, and the feedback has been gratitude.

"As horrific as that scenario is, it's definitely a bright spot," Haut said. "They have been so appreciative, and we are happy to be able to provide."