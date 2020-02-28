Genesis East campus in Davenport to get a well to keep the hospital running in an emergency

A well is expected to be drilled this summer on the campus of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, that would provide water to keep the hospital running in the event of a catastrophe that cut off service from Iowa American Water.
Well construction is expected to cost around $556,500 and is a joint project of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and Genesis, Brian Payne, deputy director of the agency, said.
While the emergency management agency responds to disasters, it also tries to anticipate what catastrophes could happen and make plans it hopes it never has to implement, Payne explained.
Keeping one functioning hospital in the area in the event of a catastrophe at the water plant — tornado, breach in the floodwall, train derailment — is "one small piece of concern" that agency personnel realized they could take care of with a well, he said.
The alternative would be to haul in water on trucks, he said. The well would be more reliable, and then the trucked-in water could go to filling some other emergency, he said.
The water would not be for drinking; rather it would keep the hospital's heating and air-conditioning systems running.
To pay for the well, the agency applied for, and received, a flood recovery grant not to exceed $417,375 from the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board, he said.
Genesis has committed to paying a 25 percent local match, but the exact amount won't be known until the project is designed and bid, Dave Donovan, director of the agency, said.
"This was a really good opportunity to ensure continuing health care during a catastrophic event," Payne said.
Donovan added that it will "make our health systems more resilient to potential threats, in this case, threats to our water supply. We are very appreciative for the partnership with Genesis Health."
The well will be located on the southwest corner of campus near the hospital's boilers and chillers. The target capacity is to provide 220 gallons per minute.
The management agency also is going to investigate what it would take to make the water from the well potable, or safe for drinking, he said.