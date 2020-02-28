Genesis East campus in Davenport to get a well to keep the hospital running in an emergency

A well is expected to be drilled this summer on the campus of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, that would provide water to keep the hospital running in the event of a catastrophe that cut off service from Iowa American Water.

Well construction is expected to cost around $556,500 and is a joint project of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and Genesis, Brian Payne, deputy director of the agency, said.

While the emergency management agency responds to disasters, it also tries to anticipate what catastrophes could happen and make plans it hopes it never has to implement, Payne explained.

Keeping one functioning hospital in the area in the event of a catastrophe at the water plant — tornado, breach in the floodwall, train derailment — is "one small piece of concern" that agency personnel realized they could take care of with a well, he said.