An area hospital system is hoping a new partnership will help address the local impacts of a nationwide shortage of health-care workers.

In Davenport, Genesis Health System has decided to partner with Vituity, a physician-owned and led partnership with more than 200 emergency medicine practices, 3,300 physician partners and 1,200 advanced practice providers (APPs) across the country. Genesis ED physicians and APPs in Davenport and Bettendorf will become part of Vituity, effective Oct. 17, according to the spokesman Todd Mizener.

"All other ED staff will remain Genesis employees. In partnership with Genesis, Vituity providers will fully staff the Davenport and Bettendorf EDs and make other operational improvements, particularly at the Genesis East Campus with the deployment of Rapid Medical Evaluation (RME) to expedite care and throughput," Mizener said in an email.

The problem has compounded over the course of months, following big changes in the emergency departments at Genesis in December 2022. The ER at Genesis West closed, and all services were transferred to Genesis East. Hospital personnel cited the hospitals being two miles apart and East having more space and equipment as the reason for the consolidation.

At the time, it was reported an estimated 64,000 patients sought treatment between the two facilities prior to the closure. To help with the situation, Genesis opened an ER in Bettendorf that same month, which was expected to service about 9,600 patients a year.

Following the closure of Genesis West, 70% of the staff were moved to Genesis East and the rest to the new ER in Bettendorf. Recently, Genesis' Emergency Department has seen staffing shortages and turnover, Mizener said.

Additionally, Genesis served more than 3,500 emergency patients suffering from mental health problems or a substance use disorder in 2022. A partnership with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Service Region was formed to offer specialized behavioral health nurse practitioners and physician assistants who evaluate patients in crisis and fill this need.

Between Jan. 7, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the average wait time for an ER in America was 145 minutes, according to Becker's Hospital Review. Iowa ranked seventh for the shortest wait time with an average of 123 minutes, and Illinois came in 38th with an average of 157 minutes.

Waiting times at Genesis vary widely, Mizener said, as patients are triaged, not treated in the order they arrive.

"Genesis emergency services are highly efficient, and we have become even more so after the expansion of our Davenport Emergency Department and the opening of our new Bettendorf Emergency Department in December," he said. "However, to offer an 'average wait time' would mean there is an 'average day,' and there is nothing 'average' about emergency services."

At Unity-Point Trinity, increased wait times have been reported as well. Spokesperson Kristy Phillipson said the wait times can be due to multiple factors including the number of rooms available, staffing and patient volumes.

"We understand how difficult it can be to wait when you’re not feeling well. Our emergency department teams prioritize the severity of someone’s symptoms over arrival time," Phillipson said. "If no one else is waiting, you’ll receive prompt treatment regardless of the severity of your injury or illness. If you do need to wait, please be kind. Our team members are working hard to see patients as quickly and safely as possible."

Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels Employment in health care hit nearly 21 million in December Job openings in health care have far surpassed pre-COVID levels Job openings grew over twice as much as hires since 2019