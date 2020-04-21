Genesis expects to lose $70M because of COVID-19

Genesis Health System expects to lose about $70 million in revenue through the end of June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but CEO Doug Cropper said Tuesday that the hospital that has been around for 150 years "is not threatened by this."
As the health care world began changing dramatically in mid-March, Genesis began taking steps to mitigate what it could see was going to be a huge loss amounting to 40-50% of its expected revenue each month, Cropper said.
About 1,000 of the health system's 5,000 employees were put on temporary furlough or reduced hours, amounting to about 20% of the workforce, and another 300 were retrained for the intensive care unit.
That is because while the intensive care areas of the hospital were ramping up to deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients, other areas were closing down under federal and state orders to eliminate non-essential procedures or care.
"I've never seen this kind of dichotomy before," Cropper said.
One reason for the orders to eliminate non-essential care was an attempt to prevent spread of the virus. The idea was "let's not have people who aren't ill coming into the hospital," Cropper said. "It was to reduce the risk." Another reason was to conserve personal protection equipment, or PPE.
The financial impact, though, was "enormous."
In addition to the furloughs, Genesis' entire executive team took a voluntary, temporary 30% pay cut beginning April 1 to help stanch the losses, Cropper said.
But even with those cuts — and $10 million received about two weeks ago under the federal government's coronavirus relief program — the hospital will not make up the $70 million, he said.
Fixed costs must be paid, and ramping up for COVID-19 was costly.
Personal protection equipment, or PPE, for example, costs five to 10 times what it did before the pandemic, he said.
In numbers, Genesis lost about $10 million in revenue in March and is losing more than $20 million in April, Cropper said. He expects the $20 million-plus per month loss to continue through June.
"We hope to mitigate half of that (loss)," he said. That leaves a $35 million to $40 million as a bottom line deficit.
Other points:
• In-hospital testing of samples.
Cropper was happy to announce that as of Tuesday, Genesis has acquired its own, in-house testing equipment that can analyze the samples that are collected at the drive-by stations or elsewhere.
Previously, Genesis sent those samples to the Iowa Hygienic Lab or to a LabCorp location in Phoenix. Now, however, it has its own equipment and hopes to be able to run about 100 to 150 tests a day. Ideally, Cropper would like to see 500 tests a day.
Test kits, swabs and other material to collect samples currently are in sufficient supply, he said.
• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' new sampling and testing initiative announced Tuesday.
"It's awesome. It's fantastic," Cropper said. "Anything we can do to increase testing is very positive. Testing is one of the biggest challenges we have. Everyone should go on the website."
Between hospitals, the state lab and the new initiative, Iowa will finally get the data it needs to put resources where they are most needed, he said.
• Availability of PPE.
"Our situation with PPE is good right now," Cropper said, and he gave a shout-out to several area companies and volunteers.
Sears Seating, Davenport, is sewing isolation gowns.
HNI Corp., Muscatine, has helped with repairing masks.
Deere & Co. has donated thousands of face shields and masks.
And some 500 regular-person volunteers have sewn masks.
"The community has stepped up in a way that warms your heart," Cropper said. "It's been very encouraging."
• Surge capacity.
On Tuesday, Genesis had 49 patients in the hospital who were either positive for the virus or showing symptoms. Since the pandemic began, the hospital has averaged 20-50 such patients daily.
Under surge planning, it could handle 400 patients daily. "So we're at only one-tenth of our surge capacity," Cropper said.
"Whatever surge level we see, we're ready," he said. "We're ready to care for the community."
• The future and getting back to normal.
Current models show that "we will peak out in early May," he said.
But the ramp-up to normal will be slow, he said. "It's not like flipping on a light switch. It will be graduated. But I expect, and I hope, that into June or July we will be up to full speed again.
"I hope the furlough of the 1,000 employees is as short as possible and that we can soon start to ramp up and do elective cases again.''
• Come to the emergency room if you need to.
"One of my greatest concerns is that people aren't coming to the hospital because they are fearful," Cropper said. "People with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency room is down by half.
"My fear is that people are home sick. They are suffering in silence."
He stressed that emergency rooms will keep suspected COVID-19 patients separated from others. "There is no risk" of getting infected by coming to the emergency room, he said. "There is no risk because we are careful."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.