Genesis Health System has filed notice with Iowa Workforce Development it intends to layoff 196 employees on June 30, but company officials say no one will be out of a job.
The layoff was posted to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act website. A Genesis official said the notice relates to its recently announced merger with Des Moines organization WesleyLife.
"Because of our new partnership with WesleyLife of Des Moines, our existing employees who work in senior living facilities will become employees of this new organization, the joint organization," said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist. "So again, nobody is losing a job. This is a requirement by federal law, an adjustment like this. And it's not really an adjustment because all of the employees will still be our employees, it's just that they will be employed by this joint organization."
At a Jan. 16 press conference announcing the merger, WesleyLife President and CEO Rob Kretzinger promised all current employees would be part of the new organization and would have "comparable" benefits, the same pay and the same job.
Cooper said employees were notified before the merger was announced. "They were aware throughout the process."
The effective date for re-hiring will be July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year, Cooper said.
The notice was sent on Jan. 18, two days after the press conference.