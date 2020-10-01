Genesis Flu-Free Clinic at Modern Woodmen Park

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities “Flu Crew” will be at Modern Woodmen Park on Oct. 7 for free seasonal influenza vaccinations for elementary school children.
Free vaccinations will be available from 3-6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot at Modern Woodmen Park. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken and students being vaccinated will not have to leave the vehicle.
Each child vaccinated will receive a ticket to an April game of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
To complete the vaccination consent form in advance, go to: https://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.
This year seasonal flu is arriving at a time when the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, making protection against the flu vitally important.
“We recognize this year there is uncertainty and concerns as we all continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. But seasonal influenza is returning,’’ said Michele Cullen, community health manager, Genesis Health System. “There is a potential for serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other.
“The precautions being taken to prevent exposure to COVID-19 may help prevent spread of the flu this year. We’re hopeful that will be the case.’’
Cullen said the region has recently experienced an increased number of young people being diagnosed with COVID-19.
To learn more about the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, contact Michele Cullen at (563) 242-7165 or cullenm@genesishealth.com
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.