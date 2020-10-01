Genesis Flu-Free Clinic at Modern Woodmen Park

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities “Flu Crew” will be at Modern Woodmen Park on Oct. 7 for free seasonal influenza vaccinations for elementary school children.

Free vaccinations will be available from 3-6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot at Modern Woodmen Park. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken and students being vaccinated will not have to leave the vehicle.

Each child vaccinated will receive a ticket to an April game of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

To complete the vaccination consent form in advance, go to: https://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.

This year seasonal flu is arriving at a time when the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, making protection against the flu vitally important.