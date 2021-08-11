Genesis Health System announces COVID-19 vaccination deadline for all staff

Genesis Health System is giving its employees until November to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health care provider announced Wednesday it will require its more than 5,000 employees and medical staff to receive the vaccine by Nov. 8. Staff also have the option to request a religious or medical exemption by the same date.

Genesis previously announced on Aug. 5 it would be requiring all employees to be vaccinated, but did not announce a date at that time. UnityPoint Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

As of Aug. 11, 57.4% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 47.2% of Iowans have been fully vaccinated.

Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a news release that requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is in line with the policy requiring vaccination against seasonal flu. Genesis also requires proof of up-to-date vaccinations in the pre-employment process.

Less than 2.5% of nearly 800 Genesis patients admitted since December have been fully vaccinated, Cropper said.

“Our commitment to patients is that we will provide the safest care environments throughout Genesis. This decision is made after thorough analysis. It is the right decision at the right time,’’ Cropper said in the release. “We have safe, highly effective vaccines and they are accessible. There is no financial barrier because the vaccinations are free. This is an opportunity for Genesis staff to lead by example and continue to encourage others who have not been vaccinated.”

