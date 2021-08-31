Genesis Health System: ICU beds at capacity in Davenport and Silvis

Genesis Health System reported Tuesday there are no available beds in its intensive care units in Davenport and Silvis.
Genesis confirmed 19 of the 20 ICU beds in Davenport are occupied. In Silvis, four — and perhaps five — of the six available beds are in use.
Genesis Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said the ICU census at both locations fluctuates as patients move in and out of ICU. He also stressed that a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is not the sole culprit behind the shortage of ICU beds.
In Davenport and Silvis a total of 12 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. Genesis had a total of 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday afternoon — an increase of seven patients in roughly 24 hours.
"We are considered at capacity because we try to keep one ICU bed open at both sites in case there is an accident or some kind of emergency situation," Cooper said.
Cooper confirmed Genesis called "roughly 30 other hospitals" looking for places to transfer ICU patients.
"There just isn't a lot of room anywhere right now," Cooper said. "Hospitals all across the country are filled up."
Genesis Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen pointed to some long- term COVID-19 hospitalization numbers as he continued the health system's plea for people to get vaccinated.
Andersen said since Dec. 15, 2020 — the start of public vaccination efforts — 857 COVID-19 patients have been treated at Genesis. In that span, just 26 patients, or 3%, were fully vaccinated. A total of 97% were unvaccinated.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported high numbers of COVID-19 patients Monday — 45 total and 11 in ICU.