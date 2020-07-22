Genesis Health Systems wants kids to create face covering designs

The site, part of the governor's $26 million Test Iowa program, had been processing up to 550 samples per day and had long lines at times in recent weeks.

In Illinois, the rolling COVID-19 positivity rate ticked upward for the third straight day as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its largest one-day confirmed case count since June 2.

The 1,598 new cases reported were among 39,633 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 4%, which drove up the rolling seven-day rate to 3.2%. That is the highest the rolling rate has been since June 14 and the third straight day of an increase by one-tenth of a percentage point.

Gov. JB Pritzker also announced that he would extend a moratorium on residential evictions through Aug. 22. He had previously said that extension would run through the end of the month, but two state programs for renters and homeowners will have applications open in mid- to late-August, so the extension is aimed at creating a bridge to those programs.

Through the fall, Pritzker said, the state will make grants of up to $5,000 for renters and $15,000 for homeowners available to applicants.

With staff and Associated Press reports.

