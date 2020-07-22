Genesis Health Systems wants kids to create face covering designs

Genesis Health Systems is asking students to create original face covering designs to promote community-wide mask use.
"Mask Up Quad-Cities" is for kids ages 12 or younger, and designs must be submitted by Aug. 21. The winner will get 100 face coverings with their design on it.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/genesishealth.
The call for mask designs comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in the Quad-Cities.
Rock Island County reported 24 new cases, for a total of 1,397, with 30 deaths. Scott County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 1,337, with 11 deaths.
In Iowa, 322 new cases were reported, for a total of 39,793. The death toll surpassed the 800 mark, rising from 798 to 808.
An aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that concerns with the quality and safety of coronavirus testing at a busy clinic in Dubuque prompted the state to sharply reduce its operations this week.
The state will send 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County to make additional testing available to residents at other area clinics to fill the gap, Reynolds communications director Pat Garrett said.
Dubuque announced Monday that the governor’s office had ordered that testing at the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic be open only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and take no more than 100 samples per day.
The site, part of the governor's $26 million Test Iowa program, had been processing up to 550 samples per day and had long lines at times in recent weeks.
In Illinois, the rolling COVID-19 positivity rate ticked upward for the third straight day as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its largest one-day confirmed case count since June 2.
The 1,598 new cases reported were among 39,633 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 4%, which drove up the rolling seven-day rate to 3.2%. That is the highest the rolling rate has been since June 14 and the third straight day of an increase by one-tenth of a percentage point.
Gov. JB Pritzker also announced that he would extend a moratorium on residential evictions through Aug. 22. He had previously said that extension would run through the end of the month, but two state programs for renters and homeowners will have applications open in mid- to late-August, so the extension is aimed at creating a bridge to those programs.
Through the fall, Pritzker said, the state will make grants of up to $5,000 for renters and $15,000 for homeowners available to applicants.
With staff and Associated Press reports.
