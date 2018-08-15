Height and weight scales are in place for patients, and the new Genesis HealthPlex is on schedule to open this month in west Davenport.
Within the next week-and-a-half, more than 100 employees across multiple areas of care will move into the two-story, 43,000-square-foot facility at 3200 W. Kimberly Road, touted as a one-stop-shop clinic.
Marking a first for Genesis Health System, family practice and pediatrics will coexist in the same building, across the street from the Walmart Supercenter. The $13.6 million HealthPlex also will house Genesis Convenient Care, physical therapy, two labs, radiology and a designated area for visiting specialists, including behavioral therapists and sports medicine physicians.
Upward of 30,000 patients will receive care at the site, Dr. Kurt Andersen, Genesis Health Group’s executive medical officer, said Wednesday during a tour of the property.
“That’s a big part of why we wanted to be here,” he said. “We take care of a lot of patients in west Davenport, so to have a facility that combines all of these services and adds some things that we’ve never had before, improves access for the community.”
Teams comprised of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and support staff will work together to provide better, more efficient care, a model taken from Genesis’ other two HeatlhPlex facilities in Bettendorf and Moline, Andersen added.
Individuals covered by Medicare and Medicaid made up about 52 percent of the health group's patient population last fiscal year, which ended June 30.
Relocating from 53rd Street and Northwest Boulevard, an eight-room urgent care unit will open next Friday, Aug. 24, on the first floor of the new Davenport facility. The radiology department and a lab will open the same day; family practice and pediatrics, both on the second floor, and physical therapy on the first floor, will debut Monday, Aug. 27.
HealthPlex will combine the current family medicine practices nearby on Division Street and at 53rd Street and Northwest Boulevard as well as Genesis' pediatrics and physical therapy services from West Campus.
To avoid a disruption in service, family practice and pediatric providers are moving into their new digs next weekend.
"They're in the last-minute push for getting all those school physicals, immunizations and sports physicals done," Andersen said.
The 54-room family practice section will have seven physicians and two nurse practitioners; the 17-room pediatric wing will have four physicians and one nurse practitioner.
Davenport-based Estes Construction and BLDD Architects, which has an office in Davenport, completed the buildout. MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate in Minneapolis covered half of the construction costs and owns the building.
Refrigerators ordered to store flu vaccines were delivered Wednesday as landscaping crews worked on the grounds. Meanwhile, artwork, furniture and computer equipment still need to be installed on both floors. Patient rehearsals and an open house for the public will be held next week.
"We have a long way to go," clinic manager Kristy Speer said.
According to Andersen, who worked 15 years as a family practice physician, west Davenport residents deserve this clinic.
"They're hardworking people," he said. "They come in, they ask you what you think they should do and they usually do it."