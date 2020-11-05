 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genesis holds family flu clinic in Rock Island
topical alert

Genesis holds family flu clinic in Rock Island

{{featured_button_text}}
100820-qc-nws-flu-008

R.N. Nikki Sander gives Christopher Blackborn, 8, of Rock Island, a flu shot during The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu-Crew” drive-thru eventin October at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.  

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care, Inc. of the Quad Cities will sponsor a family flu clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Rock Island.

From 2-5 p.m., seasonal influenza vaccinations will be provided to children and adults in the Watchtower parking lot (9th Street). The free vaccinations will be available as supplies last.

This is the 14th year of the Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities initiative offering free seasonal flu protection to elementary school students. Flu-Free Quad-Cities is made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation. New and increased gifts to Flu-Free Quad Cities will be matched by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.

Community Health Care, Inc. will be providing the adult doses.

COVID-19 precautions will be practiced at the family clinic.

To learn more about the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, contact Michele Cullen at (563) 242-7165 or cullenm@genesishealth.com.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News