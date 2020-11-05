Genesis holds family flu clinic in Rock Island

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care, Inc. of the Quad Cities will sponsor a family flu clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Rock Island.

From 2-5 p.m., seasonal influenza vaccinations will be provided to children and adults in the Watchtower parking lot (9th Street). The free vaccinations will be available as supplies last.

This is the 14th year of the Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities initiative offering free seasonal flu protection to elementary school students. Flu-Free Quad-Cities is made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation. New and increased gifts to Flu-Free Quad Cities will be matched by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.

Community Health Care, Inc. will be providing the adult doses.

COVID-19 precautions will be practiced at the family clinic.

To learn more about the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, contact Michele Cullen at (563) 242-7165 or cullenm@genesishealth.com.

Quad-City Times​

