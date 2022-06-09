Genesis Medical Center in Silvis opens Center for Breast Health

Aiming to provide the most advanced breast imaging tools, the Genesis Medical Center opened a newly remodeled center for breast health at the Genesis Medical Campus in Silvis.

The Genesis Center for Breast Health, Silvis, offers comprehensive breast care including screening, diagnosis and surgeries. It also provides 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI.

Dr. Angela Stork, a surgeon at Genesis, said it would help make the process simple for breast cancer and provide as many resources as possible.

The is the first Genesis location in Illinois to offer breast MRI.

Nicole Olinger, a radiologist for over 20 years at Genesis, recalled how no amount of time working in radiology could have prepared her for a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020.

“It was already the year of COVID and a little bit crazy,” Olinger said. “Then on top of it, I had to get breast cancer so it was a whirlwind.”

With no family history of breast cancer, Olinger said her general practitioner advised she did not need to start having breast cancer screenings until 40.

The more she thought about a few friends who passed away from breast cancer at an early age, she decided to schedule a baseline screening as soon as possible instead of waiting until she was 41, 42 or older.

When her results first came back, Olinger said she was in denial and that an MRI found dense tissue revealing an early form of breast cancer.

“That baseline screening probably saved my life,” Olinger said.

Keeping a positive outlook, Olinger said the process for her took about a month from her original diagnosis. Olinger said she sat down with Stork as soon as she could to ask questions and discuss all her treatment options.

Olinger chose a double mastectomy surgery to avoid coming back for testing and worrying about if the cancer was going to return.

“I’m very pleased with my care and the outcome,” Olinger said. “I’m happy to be healthy and to have had great support from my family, friends and my co-workers.”

The health center seeks to provide physicians with the latest imaging and screening procedures to help diagnose and treat cancer as soon as possible.

Stork said if a patient needed to have diagnostic imaging done, a biopsy could be performed and radiologists could get the results to the patient as quickly as possible so they could schedule a referral for their next steps.

"As you can all imagine, being diagnosed with breast cancer is one of the worst experiences of a woman's life," Stork said.

Over the past year, Stork said they have treated 70 to 80 patients with breast cancer and expect to see even more patients since screenings are becoming more advanced and catching breast cancers at an earlier stage.

The grand opening of the center was Thursday, June 9. The center will address concerns such as benign breast pain and lumps and counsel those who are at high risk for breast cancer.

“It might be scary to think about what you might learn,” Olinger said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s way more important to get it done and to keep up with things.”

