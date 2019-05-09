Genesis Convenient Care locations in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline will temporarily offer free tetanus vaccinations for adults involved in flood relief efforts.
Free vaccinations will be given out at Genesis Convenient Care locations at 3200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport; 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf and 3900 28th Ave., Moline.
Among the risks of being exposed to contaminated flood waters include wound infections, gastrointestinal illness and tetanus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Other possible hazards include human and livestock waste, household, medical and industrial waste, carcinogenic compounds like arsenic, chromium and mercury, other disease causing contaminants, physical objects and wild or stray animals.
If there are signs of infection (redness, swelling, discharge) seek medical care. If not up-to-date with tetanus vaccine, get vaccinated, Genesis officials said.
“Flood relief workers should be cautious to protect themselves from possible hazards in the water,’’ Genesis Health System Infectious Disease Specialist Bharat Motwani said in a release. “And, relief workers should respond appropriately if they suffer a wound from a nail, glass, or metal object while working in flood water.’’
Motwani said any wounds suffered while working in floodwater should be cleaned as soon as possible and may require medical attention.
"Workers should assume any flood water is not safe unless local/state authorities have specifically declared it to be safe. People should follow local/state authorities directive regarding safety of water," Motwani said.
The CDC also has tips for treating wounds during flood recovery. Avoid exposure to flood waters if you have an open wound, cover and clean open wounds with a waterproof bandage to reduce the chance of infection, keep wounds as clean as possible with soap and clean water and seek immediate medical attention if a wound develops redness, swelling or oozing.
In addition, Genesis Health System also has announced the launch of a local community flood relief fund and has begun accepting donations from businesses, individuals and Genesis employees.
“Many of us have asked ‘what can I do?’ as we have watched flooded businesses, watched people uprooted from their homes and admired the around-the-clock response of fire, police, other city departments and relief organizations. We have had those thoughts at Genesis and we want to help,’’Genesis president and CEO Doug Cropper said in a release. “We can certainly help through our donations, through our volunteer efforts to help with cleanup, and, as businesses reopen, we can help with our patronage.”
To donate, visit genesishealth.com/floodrelief. For more information, call 563-421-6865.