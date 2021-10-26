 Skip to main content
Genesis offers free flu shots offered today
The Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities program will offer family vaccination clinics providing protection against seasonal influenza.

Family clinic dates will be today from 3-6 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, and from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport.

These clinics will provide free seasonal influenza vaccinations to all ages.

Consent forms for vaccination are required. The form can be found at www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.

