Genesis offers free flu shots offered today

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities program will offer family vaccination clinics providing protection against seasonal influenza.
Family clinic dates will be today from 3-6 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, and from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport.
These clinics will provide free seasonal influenza vaccinations to all ages.
Consent forms for vaccination are required. The form can be found at www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.
