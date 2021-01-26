Genesis offers safe shoveling tips

Warmed up your muscles? Then stretch: Once your muscles are warmed up, you’ll want to stretch your quadriceps, hamstrings and the muscles in your calves and lower back. To stretch your quadriceps (the muscle in the front of the thigh), stand on one foot, holding onto something stable and bend the other leg behind you. Bring your heel toward your butt with your hand. Repeat with the other leg. To stretch your hamstrings (the muscle in back of your thigh), rest one leg on a chair and bend forward at the waist until you feel mild pulling sensation in the back of your thigh. Repeat with the other leg. To stretch your calf muscles, stand 10 inches away from a wall with your hands on the wall. Bend one leg at the knee so you’re leaning into the wall while keeping your other leg straight behind you with your heel on the floor. Repeat with the other leg. To stretch your lower back lie on the floor with your knees bent and gently rotate your knees from side-to-side. Also pull your knees up toward your chest, either one or both knees at a time.