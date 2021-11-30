Genesis official: Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is creating a strain on the hospital's ICUs.

Intensive care units at Genesis hospitals are being strained by the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a Genesis Health System official said Tuesday.
"We are seeing more patients and we've seen a surge throughout the month of November," Genesis Chief Medical Officer Kurt Petersen said during a briefing held Tuesday. "We had been down to around 25 patients a little over a month ago and as of today (Tuesday), we have 54 COVID-19 patients.
"The biggest strain is on our intensive care units — patients stay days, sometimes weeks, and many are on ventilators. That is a stress on our ability to have other patients in ICU, and is really a strain on our nurses and doctors and staff."
On Monday, Genesis and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the area. Among those patients, 27 occupied ICU beds in the health care systems.
Petersen said an increase in COVID-19 cases "was expected with people doing more things indoors." He said the best way to stay out of the hospital is to get vaccinated.
"The vast majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated," Petersen said. "When COVID is first diagnosed, we can treat patients with intravenous antibody infusion. After that, all we can do is support the patient. There is no magic bullet.
"But I will say this: the best intervention is vaccination. Too many of the COVID-19 patients we are seeing are in a situation that could have been avoided."
Two more Quad Citians lost their lives to COVID-19 in recent days, the Rock Island Health Department confirmed Tuesday. The deaths were two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized.
That increased the Rock Island County death toll to 385. Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health linked 292 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 in RICO, by the numbers
The Rock Island Health Department also reported 207 additional cases of COVID-19 from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29. The county has had 20,300 positive cases confirmed since the pandemic began in the Quad-Cities in March 2020.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate crept to 9.97%. Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill said that number was even higher less that 24 hours later.
"Community transmission is high in Rock Island County and in much of the country. Our test positivity rate is 10.49%, which indicates the virus is circulating widely in our community at a time when we are spending more time indoors and gathering with family and friends for holiday celebrations," Hill said Tuesday. "We saw a big bump in cases and hospitalizations over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which makes us worry about another surge coming soon."
Hill said COVID-19 numbers from Thanksgiving gatherings won't be known for at least a few more days. Like Petersen, Hill stressed the need to get vaccinated and seek out a booster shot.
"It's probably is too early to see a full Thanksgiving bump because the incubation period after exposure is 2-14 days," Hill said. "Our county's vaccination rate is going up — it's now at 65.1% of everyone 12 and older — but we want to see this go higher. Vaccination remains our best tool in reducing the amount of virus circulating in our community and preventing more suffering and death."
Hill said the Rock Island County Health Department has vaccinated 325 children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Scott County does not release COVID statistics. The Iowa Department of Public Health updates its data weekly. The last update was Nov. 23, when Scott County had a total of 28,493 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.