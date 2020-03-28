Genesis opens emergency coronavirus tent

Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, has opened a 40-foot-by-40-foot emergency room tent next to its regular emergency room to screen patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 illness or other viruses, including cough, fever and shortness of breath.
You do not need a doctor's order to visit this temperature-controlled tent, but you will incur the same charges as you would had you visited a regular emergency room, Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist, said.
"This is an extension of the emergency department but will be specifically for patients with mild to moderate virus symptoms," Dr. David Dierks, medical director of the emergency department, said in a news release.
The goal is to not spread any virus to possibly high-risk patients in the emergency department, he said. Patients will be separated by recommended spacing in the tent.
If indicated by symptoms, patients will be referred to the regular emergency room for additional care. Other patients will have a medical exam, will possibly have samples taken for COVID-19 testing and if samples are taken, the patient will receive directions for self-isolation at home until test results are available.
Meanwhile, Genesis is continuing to operate its drive-through testing tents at 1520 W. 53rd St., Davenport, and the Genesis HealthPlex, 3900 28th Ave. Drive, Moline.
People do need a Genesis Health Group doctor's order to use these sites that test for COVID-19 as well as seasonal flu and strep. Patients remain in their cars for testing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Cooper did not have a number of people using these sites, but said "the numbers of samples being collected for testing ... is trending upward and we expect that trend to continue.''
• The Illinois Public Health Association announced Thursday a donation of 30,000 gloves to statewide health care providers in the fight against the pandemic.
• Five Quad-City area colleges that are part of the QCCOLLEGES.COM initiative are donating personal protection equipment, or PPE, masks, ace shields and gloves they don't currently need because their health sciences programs are being conducted through distance delivery.
Donations from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will be evenly distributed between Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity, according to a news release from St. Ambrose.
Palmer College of Chiropractic and Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities are also members of the initiative, but Palmer is using its PPE in its main clinic that remains open for non-routine emergent care and Western has no PPE.
The donations are being made in coordination with Ryan and Associates, a plumbing and heating contractor.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.