Genesis 'Pack the Bus' Drive is this week

The Genesis Health System will help area students and families get back to normal when schools reopen.
“Pack the Bus’’ debuted two years ago. The needs are even greater this year as families continue to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.
“The Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign will assist families and the schools again this year by providing the tools they need for learning,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school."
Last year, even in the midst of the pandemic, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” team collected 10,355 school supply items with a value of $19,200. Supplies were delivered to 10 school districts.
“Pack the Bus” will be from Aug. 2-5.
Donations will be collected at school buses parked at these locations on these dates:
• Aug. 2 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building
• Aug. 3 at Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot
• Aug. 4 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the main parking lot
• Aug. 5 at North Scott Foods, Eldridge.
Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Infection prevention and social distancing will be practiced.
Monetary gifts to “Pack the Bus” can be made at bit.ly/GenesisPackTheBus.
Genesis Health System, Durham School Services, Two Men and a Truck, Staples and North Scott Foods are sponsors.
Here are items requested by the schools:
• AAA Batteries
• Art Brushes
• Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)
• Binders (3-Ring)
• Bleach Wipes
• Colored Pencils
• Crayons
• Dry Erase Markers
• Facial Tissues
• 2 Pocket Folders (Plastic or Paper)
• Glue Sticks
• Hand Sanitizer
• Headphones, No Ear Buds
• Highlighters
• Liquid Glue – Elmer’s
• Mechanical Pencils
• #2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes
• Individual Pencil Sharpeners
• Note Cards
• Ink Pens (black, blue and red)
• Scissors
• Scotch Tape
• Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined
• Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders
• Washable Markers
• Zip Lock Bags
Quad-City Times