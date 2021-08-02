Genesis 'Pack the Bus' Drive is this week

The Genesis Health System will help area students and families get back to normal when schools reopen.

“Pack the Bus’’ debuted two years ago. The needs are even greater this year as families continue to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.

“The Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign will assist families and the schools again this year by providing the tools they need for learning,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school."

Last year, even in the midst of the pandemic, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” team collected 10,355 school supply items with a value of $19,200. Supplies were delivered to 10 school districts.

“Pack the Bus” will be from Aug. 2-5.

Donations will be collected at school buses parked at these locations on these dates:

• Aug. 2 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building