Genesis 'Pack the Bus' drive to benefit area families

Genesis Health System is rolling out its "Pack the Bus" event again this year after a successful debut a year ago as part of its celebration of 150 years of health services.

Last year, the “Pack the Bus” team collected items and assembled thousands of school supplies into 136 boxes and delivered them to 10 school districts. The effort was so successful and well received by the school districts they decided to do it again.

“This has been a disruptive year in our families with loss of jobs and income, furloughs, anxiety about what may come and changes in school routines. We are hopeful that the Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign can assist families and the schools again this year,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need."

Donations will be collected from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. August 3-6 at school buses parked at these locations: