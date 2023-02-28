Genesis Hospice has earned a national award for ranking in the top 5% for hospice quality performance.

The Hospice Quality Excellence Award from HomeCare HomeBase recognizes agencies performing at 100% across the organization in seven quality measures.

“From our leadership to our support staff to our experts at the bedside, Genesis is enormously proud of our Hospice team,” said Glen Roebuck, Executive Director of Home, Outpatient, and Senior Services for Genesis Health System.

“We have offered the most comprehensive services in the region for quite some time. This recognition further illustrates the high level of quality care and compassionate service patients and their families receive when partnering with Genesis Hospice. We are privileged and honored to serve our community through this healthcare ministry.”

Specialized types of care include:

• Treats the physical, emotional, and spiritual (holistic) needs.

• Concentrates on making patients comfortable and free of pain.

• Emphasizes that the quality of life is as important as the length of life.

Genesis Hospice serves 11 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, including services at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. In addition, it provides hospice services in private residences, at local health care facilities and at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House — the only residential hospice center in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

HomeCare HomeBase is the electronic medical record (EMR) provider for about 40% of the nation’s hospices.