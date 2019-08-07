Genesis Health System and the Quad-Cities River Bandits celebrated Quad-Citians helping their neighbors, announcing a $100,000 donation Wednesday to assist in local flood relief efforts.
"Whenever there is a need, Quad-Citians are there for each other and this is just one of many examples of that,'' said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.
Following historic flooding on the Mississippi River earlier this year, Genesis Health System and the Midwest League baseball club partnered on a project to benefit Quad-City organizations with an objective of helping local home and business owners recover.
Genesis Health System employees and medical staff donated to the relief effort as did fans who attended River Bandits games in June and early July. River Bandits owner Dave Heller and Minor League Baseball Charities also contributed to a fund which initially will direct its efforts toward two organizations.
Humility Homes and Services will receive $33,000 and the Grow Iowa Fund will receive $27,000. The remaining $40,000 will be allocated at a later date to similar organizations.
The dollars Humility Homes and Services received will benefit 60 homeowners impacted by flooding while the Grow Iowa Fund will assist impacted businesses.
Cropper, Heller and River Bandits co-owner Roby Smith and Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch participated in a news conference at Modern Woodmen Park announcing the donation.
"Everywhere I go, I talk about how special the Quad-Cities is and what a wonderful, special place it is and this illustrates that, neighbors helping neighbors,'' Heller said.
"Many of these dollars were raised by fans attending games, reaching into their pockets and giving what they could and that type of support from within the community, that's what makes the Quad-Cities special.''