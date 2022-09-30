 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Genesis to close West ER, move department to East

  • 0
092520-qc-nws-mattcol-006

Sterile Processing Technician Gary Hastings removes sterilized surgical instruments from the autoclave at the Genesis East Rusholme Street location in Davenport, Iowa Friday, August 14, 2020.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT Kevin Schmidt

Genesis Health System is closing its emergency room at its West Campus, the hospital system announced Friday.

Beginning in December, all Davenport emergency services will pool into the East Campus Emergency Department.

Genesis says the closure is in line with its master plans, which include opening an emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Staff working at the West Campus Emergency Department will be transferred to work at the East Campus and Bettendorf emergency departments.

“The consolidation will remedy a duplication of emergency services at Genesis Medical Center-Davenport’s East and West campuses, located approximately 2 miles apart, while ensuring our patients have immediate access to a higher level of emergency care at East,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO.

People are also reading…

Genesis said the East Campus Emergency Department, 1227 E. Rusholme St., was named Iowa’s Level III Trauma Facility of the Year. Centralizing resources and staff expertise at the East Campus Emergency Department will better serve the Davenport area, Cropper said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

“It is important all those across our communities realize that most of the acute care and subspecialty services in Davenport — including trauma care, surgery, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and intensive care — are now located on the East Campus,” Cropper said. “These services are important to providing a high level of emergency care. It is critical that we centralize these services to continue providing a high level of emergency care.”

The West Campus will remain open and other busines will operate as normal, Genesis said. Busines is good, said Cropper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Where do you start?' Survivors of Hurricane Ian reflect on days of devastation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News