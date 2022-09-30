Genesis to close West ER, move department to East

Genesis Health System is closing its emergency room at its West Campus, the hospital system announced Friday.

Beginning in December, all Davenport emergency services will pool into the East Campus Emergency Department.

Genesis says the closure is in line with its master plans, which include opening an emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex.

Staff working at the West Campus Emergency Department will be transferred to work at the East Campus and Bettendorf emergency departments.

“The consolidation will remedy a duplication of emergency services at Genesis Medical Center-Davenport’s East and West campuses, located approximately 2 miles apart, while ensuring our patients have immediate access to a higher level of emergency care at East,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO.

Genesis said the East Campus Emergency Department, 1227 E. Rusholme St., was named Iowa’s Level III Trauma Facility of the Year. Centralizing resources and staff expertise at the East Campus Emergency Department will better serve the Davenport area, Cropper said.

“It is important all those across our communities realize that most of the acute care and subspecialty services in Davenport — including trauma care, surgery, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and intensive care — are now located on the East Campus,” Cropper said. “These services are important to providing a high level of emergency care. It is critical that we centralize these services to continue providing a high level of emergency care.”

The West Campus will remain open and other busines will operate as normal, Genesis said. Busines is good, said Cropper.