Genesis Health System's newest physical therapy clinic will hold an open house Saturday, March 2 at the Genesis Healthplex, 3200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the therapists, learn more about the services available and enter a raffle to win an Apple Watch.
From 9 a.m.- noon., Leslie Drenth will discuss osteoporosis prevention, Chris Poston balance training to reduce the risk of falls, and Alyssa Gillund will offer free running analysis.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 421-0300.