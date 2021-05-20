Genesis weighs in on 'break-through infections,' new Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases remain low

"This shows the vaccine is very effective and has prevented serious illness and hospitalizations in the region," Andersen said.

Like Olutade, Andersen stressed younger people are ending up hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Our COVID admissions have been fairly stable over March, April and into May," Andersen said. "However, given such a high percentage of the 65-and-older age group who have been vaccinated, we are seeing a younger population now needing to be admitted to the hospital.

"More than 75% of our positive COVID tests at this time come from patients younger than 60 years of age. The group 60 and older has the highest vaccination rates in our community and the country."

Andersen said Genesis is seeing a higher percentage of hospitalized patients who require ICU-level care now than in earlier portions of the pandemic.

Earlier this week Olutade confirmed six fully vaccinated people have been admitted to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in recent weeks with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

One of those patients - described by Olutade as "immunosuppressed" - did land in the ICU. But the patient recovered and was discharged.