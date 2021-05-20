Genesis weighs in on 'break-through infections,' new Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases remain low

As COVID-19 vaccinations approach the seven-month mark, doctors across the country have started to see limited cases of vaccinated people contacting the virus.
These cases are called "break-through infections."
According to researchers and doctors, break-through cases, though rare, are to be expected with any vaccine. The CDC defines a “break-through” COVID-19 infection as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days or more days" after completing all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to national reporting, in the general population, as of April 26, more than 95 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the CDC reported 9,245 break-through cases.
Break-through cases have been detected in the Quad-Cities.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Director Dr. Toyosi Olutade outlined some of the cases earlier this week. Kurt Andersen, M.D., Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System, supplied more information Wednesday.
Anderson said from Dec. 15 through May 1, Genesis has had 617 COVID-19 hospitalizations and only two of the patients admitted were fully vaccinated. A total of 18 hospitalized patients over the same period had received first vaccinations but not the second dose.
"This shows the vaccine is very effective and has prevented serious illness and hospitalizations in the region," Andersen said.
Like Olutade, Andersen stressed younger people are ending up hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Our COVID admissions have been fairly stable over March, April and into May," Andersen said. "However, given such a high percentage of the 65-and-older age group who have been vaccinated, we are seeing a younger population now needing to be admitted to the hospital.
"More than 75% of our positive COVID tests at this time come from patients younger than 60 years of age. The group 60 and older has the highest vaccination rates in our community and the country."
Andersen said Genesis is seeing a higher percentage of hospitalized patients who require ICU-level care now than in earlier portions of the pandemic.
Earlier this week Olutade confirmed six fully vaccinated people have been admitted to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in recent weeks with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
One of those patients - described by Olutade as "immunosuppressed" - did land in the ICU. But the patient recovered and was discharged.
"Overall, we have seen 20 COVID-19-positive patients who were fully vaccinated," Olutade said. "It does point to the fact even vaccinated people need to remain cautious - especially those people who are vaccinated, but have compromised immune systems."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The health departments from Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 47 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
No virus-related deaths were reported Thursday in either county.
The Rock Island Health Department said Thursday's 16 new cases pushed the pandemic total to 14,840, with 322 deaths linked to the virus.
Scott County's 31 new cases increased the total number of cases the pandemic's start to 21,568 and 243 COVID-19 deaths.
Genesis Health System reported 32 COVID-19 patients - and a seven-day test positivity rate of just 3.72%, marking the first time the rate has dropped below 4% in over two months.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 18 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus.
UnityPoint Health asks for continued masking
UnityPoint Health issues a statement Thursday addressing some of the changes in masking recommendations in Iowa and from the CDC.
In a release, UnityPoint Health said: “While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings and for most activities, guidance for healthcare settings remains unchanged at this time. This means we still require masks in all UnityPoint Health facilities where patient care is provided, including hospitals and clinics. We’re asking patients, visitors and team members to continue masking at our facilities to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are not yet vaccinated."