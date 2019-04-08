Genesis Health System and WesleyLife are seeking $10 million in tax exempt bonds from Quad-City area municipalities to help finance a new senior living campus in Bettendorf.
David Claypool, a lawyer acting on behalf of Wellspire, a limited liability company set up by Genesis and WesleyLife, made the request in a March 27 letter to LeClaire city officials.
The $30 million complex would include about 100 independent-living apartments, 32 assisted-living suites and a 40-bed nursing facility, "to be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Middle Road, Bettendorf," according to Claypool's letter.
In the Bettendorf comprehensive plan, the vacant 147-acre site is listed as "future retail, office, multi-family, single family, and small green space."
WesleyLife Vice President of Marketing and Sales Sally Groome said "nothing has been confirmed" on the financing or the site named in Claypool's letter.
In the letter, Claypool asks LeClaire to issue federally tax-exempt financing, commonly called conduit bonds. By state law, they are issued by the city, and sold to borrowers, and the proceeds are then loaned to the developer, who is solely responsible for the repayment. This would allow Wellspire to get more favorable interest rates, while the bonds would not count against LeClaire's debt limit. Claypool notes bonds can be issued for a project in the city, or within eight miles of city boundaries.
LeClaire had not planned to issue any tax exempt bonds in calendar year 2019, so they have capacity to take on the borrowing. Claypool said Wellspire will also ask Eldridge, Panorama Park, Riverdale and Princeton, all within eight miles of the proposed site, to issue the bonds.
Claypool said Wellspire hopes to close on the financing by mid- to late July.
LeClaire city officials did not respond to a call for comment. Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said there have been "staff-level" discussions, but the developers have not filed a formal proposal with the city.