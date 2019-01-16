Genesis Health Systems and WesleyLife will collaborate on a new senior living community in Bettendorf, the organizations announced today.
The plan is in the pre-development phase, and will include expansion to Moline at a later date.
"The organizations, through a lens of reinventing the senior living experience, will identify physical changes, expansions, and/or new developments to be made at Genesis Health Systems' Illini Restorative Care campus, Crosstown Square apartments, and West Wing Place campus," according to a news release from WesleyLife.
