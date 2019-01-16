Try 1 month for 99¢
Genesis

Genesis Health Systems and WesleyLife will collaborate on a new senior living community in Bettendorf, the organizations announced today.

The plan is in the pre-development phase, and will include expansion to Moline at a later date.

"The organizations, through a lens of reinventing the senior living experience, will identify physical changes, expansions, and/or new developments to be made at Genesis Health Systems' Illini Restorative Care campus, Crosstown Square apartments, and West Wing Place campus," according to a news release from WesleyLife.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags