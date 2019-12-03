Genesius Guild has a GoFundMe to replace stolen equipment

ROCK ISLAND — In honor of Giving Tuesday, the local nonprofit Genesius Guild started an online fundraising campaign Monday, to help recoup the thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen in October from its locked storage space behind the Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, 1120 40th St., Rock Island.
As of early Tuesday, they already reached more than half of a $2,500 fundraising goal, at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/genesius2019?fbclid=IwAR20YwEW3wDs5ySesYL1Bk7lM5PlJU4skJnY0MO1urhi-WpPsroGmEWpjgE.
Police so far have no leads into the theft, in which someone took just about everything of value: ladders, a large tool cabinet, a commercial laundry basket full of electric cords to run lighting equipment, lamps for stage lights, extension cords, tape, and hand tools, according to the gofundme page. “Our insurance will not cover the loss, since it took place on city property,” it says.
Typically, Genesius Guild's end-of-year fundraising campaigns helps fund the cost of producing a full summer of free live theater, but this year “we are directing our focus toward ensuring that we have the materials needed to start our summer season in 2020,” the page says.
“We do not take in any ticket revenue; even without an incident like this, we rely on donor support to be able to make our season happen. Any contribution helps.”
Genesius on Tuesday also announced its 63rd season, in 2020:
- June 5, 6, 7 - Ballet Under the Stars
- June 13, 14, 20, 21 - Shakespeare: "Romeo & Juliet"
- June 27, 28 & July 4, 5 - Euripides: "Iphigenia at Aulis"
- July 11, 12, 18, 19 - Shakespeare: "Love's Labour's Lost"
- July 25, 26 & Aug. 1, 2 - Aristophanes: "The Knights"
Among other Giving Tuesday initiatives, Ballet Quad Cities worked to raise money for a 2020 census education program in Q-C schools. As part of its school outreach, next year the professional dancers will be teaching children about the importance of participating in the upcoming census. “It is essential for children to feel part of civic activities like census participation,” according to an e-mail from BQC.
For more information, visit balletquadcities.com.