Genesius Guild has a GoFundMe to replace stolen equipment

ROCK ISLAND — In honor of Giving Tuesday, the local nonprofit Genesius Guild started an online fundraising campaign Monday, to help recoup the thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen in October from its locked storage space behind the Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, 1120 40th St., Rock Island.

As of early Tuesday, they already reached more than half of a $2,500 fundraising goal, at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/genesius2019?fbclid=IwAR20YwEW3wDs5ySesYL1Bk7lM5PlJU4skJnY0MO1urhi-WpPsroGmEWpjgE.

Police so far have no leads into the theft, in which someone took just about everything of value: ladders, a large tool cabinet, a commercial laundry basket full of electric cords to run lighting equipment, lamps for stage lights, extension cords, tape, and hand tools, according to the gofundme page. “Our insurance will not cover the loss, since it took place on city property,” it says.