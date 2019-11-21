Genesius Guild looks for clues in theft of theater equipment

They suspect the theft was perpetrated by people who know theater equipment; for example, spike tape (used to mark placement of set pieces and performers on stage) was stolen, but masking tape was not, Tschopp said. It didn't look like there was forced entry.

“Right now, we hope somebody knows something,” Tschopp said. “We've got absolutely no way to build a stage and set. We're a unique theater. I know people love it. The weeks of work it's going to take — that's the hard part to wrap your head around. It's hard to get volunteers out there. The lighting snakes alone, that's a lot of hours. They're custom-made drop cords, connectors to go into the dimming system.”

Since 2015, Genesius Guild has worked to raise $600,000 to create an endowment, to ensure its long-term survival. It's raised about two-thirds of that, Tschopp said, but the past year has been more challenging.

“I think that's pretty typical in the arts,” he said. “To have this added stress is not fun.”

Anyone with information should call 309-732-2677, or visit qccrimestoppers.com.

