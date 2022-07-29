Geographic Information Center at WIU partners Silvis to gather inventory of lead water pipes

Western Illinois University's Geographic Information Center is partnering with Silvis to evaluate and complete inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community.

A news release says the project is headed by the WIU GIS Director Chad Sperry and that university students will go door-to-door, asking residents to examine their home from the streets, photographing the pipes and collecting data. The data is entered into a project database to keep track of the existence of lead pipes that need to be replaced with copper pipes.

The work began over WIU's spring break week. Graduate students went to homes checking, photographing the pipes and adding information into the database. Students returned to the community earlier this summer and are putting together a plan for a third visit.

"As a small community, with limited staff resources, gathering material inventory for our entire community's water distribution system is quite challenging," Nevada Lemke, city administrator, said.

Sperry said the project helped build student's interpersonal and GIS skills. Students wore city shirts with Silvis on them to alleviate concerns any residents might have had regarding students coming home-to-home for the project.

Graduate student Marcus Baptiste said he had made two trips to Silvis to work on the project.

"I learned communication skills as we dealt with a variety of people on a day-to-day basis," Baptiste said.

The center has built a manual so once the work is completed, public works staff can access the data online to make changes and gather information about homes. Residents can also self-report the status of their water pipes.

Sperry said a project presentation was delivered at the recent Illinois Public Works Association's conference.

Enacted in 2021, the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act requires cities to gather an inventory of lead water service lines and develop and implement plans to identify and remove them.