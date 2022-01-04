George Greer's grandson listened to every story, and the legend will live on

Christopher talked about his grandfather while sitting inside the showroom at Key Auto Mall in Moline. The duo moved a restored 1925 Buick Master 6 Model 40 into the showroom to share with the wider public.

"It was Christopher's idea," George explained. "I have this car. I spent a bundle to fix it up and I wanted people to see it. They sell Buick here, and Christopher thought the folks here at Key might want to show it off. It's not for money. We just want to show it off."

Later, as George chatted up a Key salesman, Christopher tried to pull apart the reasons he feels so close to his grandfather.

"OK, we don't talk about this much. My father spent 21 years in prison. He was always my father, and I always saw him, and we are close in our way," Christopher said. "But I didn't have my dad physically there. George was around and spent time with me.

"It was me and my mom until she got married again, and I did everything I could to make money. I shoveled snow, sold jeans. When I was 10, I started working at Jim's Repairing. I took any job that would take me."

Christopher has hustle. But he first made newsprint for a non-violent drug crime that cost him a year in jail.