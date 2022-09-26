German center features ‘dyeing art’

When Janet Brown Lowe was executive director of the German American Heritage Center during 2011-16, she made it her mission to sort through the vast amount of German-related books, pamphlets, newsletters and various papers that had been donated to the museum since its opening in 2000.

Into one pile, she put references to things, events and people that she thought would make interesting exhibits or programs.

Included was information on “blaudruck,” which, after research, she learned is a centuries-old textile art of creating — by hand — blue fabric with white designs. The art nearly died out during the Industrial Revolution when machines became capable of printing on fabric.

But Brown Lowe located a shop in Jever, in northern Germany, whose owner still practices the nearly lost art and who agreed to make four pieces for an exhibit.

The Jever shop is one of about a dozen that remain in Germany, and there also is a smattering in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. In 2018, the art was recognized by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” To qualify, a practice must be recognized by communities as part of their cultural heritage, be transmitted from generation to generation and provide a sense of identity and continuity.

An exhibit on blaudruck, assembled by center staff and Brown Lowe, has opened in the small room off the center’s third floor elevator.

“To my knowledge (admittedly limited), I believe this is the first time that an art form with this designation has been exhibited in the Quad-Cities,” Brown Lowe, of Bettendorf, said.

Blaudruck, or “blue print,” is made using a technique called resist dyeing, similar to using a wax marker to draw a design on an Easter egg, then dyeing it. The waxed area stays white while the rest of the egg takes on the color of the dye.

But instead of using a wax marker on fabric, blaudruck artisans apply a special-recipe paste on wood blocks that have been carved with elaborate designs, then hand-press the blocks onto lengths of fabric. Wherever the paste touches the fabric will remain white when the cloth is lowered into vats of liquid indigo dye, made from a plant.

In addition to placards that explain blaudruck, artifacts in the exhibit include an apron, shawl, handkerchief, table cloth and three dolls with blaudruck clothing on loan from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids.

Wood printing blocks from Iowa’s Amana Colonies also are on display. The blocks were used to make blaudruck by hand early on, and then as mechanization increased, the colonies’ cotton mill produced blue-and-white cloth made by machine.

Two fabric sample cards used by salesmen show the various designs that were available.

At one time, “the mill made 4,500 yards a day that were sold coast-to-coast,” Brown Lowe said. The mill closed when it could no longer import indigo from Germany during World War I, and it is now the Amana Furniture Shop, she said.

The appearance of blaudrack varies among artisans because there are so many variables, from the “recipe” for making the dye to how long — and often — the cloth is immersed in the dye. To learn the art, a person has to master all these aspects as well as learn how to make the paste, how much pressure to apply when stamping the fabric, and how to stretch the fabric after it is removed from the vat.

Blaudruck shops are generally family-owned and operated, producing on a small scale. It is common for workshops to close when the primary artists dies.

The exhibit at the German center will continue through May, with related programming including classes to make psanky eggs and holiday-themed tea towels as well as a children’s workshop in watercolors.

Before becoming executive director of the German center, Brown Lowe taught German for 33 years at Bettendorf High School.