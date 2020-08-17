Get counted in Census, says Aledo official

The council heard crews are moving forward with work on the future baseball diamond complex at Northside. Public Works Director Justin Blaser said the trees to the west of the big diamond have been cleared out - and grading will begin later this week. Wednesday, a group will be in to “lay the field out, to give them points of where the infield is going to sit, where the fence will sit,” he said.

It’s unclear when the complex would be ready for ball games; it’ll depend on timing, said Blaser.

Resurfacing is well underway on 21 city blocks in the northwest quadrant and eight on the southwest side of town. Blaser said the roadwork started last week. They are scheduled this week to apply a “prime coat” followed by four days of regular asphalt. Blaser anticipates the project to be complete by the end of next week.

Alderman Dennis Dixon brought up the possibility of looking into a splash pad for the city. City Clerk Jarod Dale said he and the city administrator at the time - looked into it back in 2010. Hagloch said they hope to keep the idea on the "back burner" and watch for grant opportunities in that area.

Conversation turned to fall time as the council agreed on curb-side fall cleanup in October. Hagloch said they would get in contact with city garbage contractor Jackson Disposal to set a firm date.