Get counted in Census, says Aledo official

ALEDO, Ill. -- Aledo Administrator Chris Sullivan said on Monday a little over 70 percent of Aledo residents have been counted in the 2020 Census. The deadline is Sept. 30 -- a month earlier than previously announced by the U.S. Census Bureau making the matter an urgent one for smaller towns.
Census count affects funding and representation.
“It’s very important. It's not some big government money coming back... it's our portion of taxes this community pays,” Sullivan said during Monday’s Aledo City Council meeting.
“Every person that doesn’t get counted is $1,500 per adult, and an additional $1,700 for most kids... that’s for 10 years you lose that money. For everybody we don’t count -- we lose a minimum of $15,000 to the city. If we under-count by 100 people… that adds up pretty quickly,” he said.
Sullivan said residents should be aware that Census workers are out and clearly marked with identification going to addresses that reported residents during the last census, that have yet to report this time, as well as new construction/addresses since 2010.
The Aledo council approved on Monday spending $9,900 for a TIF (tax increment financing) redevelopment loan for Martin Herman and Sheila Herman for work on their property at 127 E. Main Street - MJH Engineering and Surveying. Work includes brick repair and maintenance, and window and door replacement. Kenny Tharp Masonry Restoration LLC gave the only bid - which included historic business district compliance. The loan is forgivable and covers 50% of total approved costs. The complete scope of work will cost $19,800.
The council heard crews are moving forward with work on the future baseball diamond complex at Northside. Public Works Director Justin Blaser said the trees to the west of the big diamond have been cleared out - and grading will begin later this week. Wednesday, a group will be in to “lay the field out, to give them points of where the infield is going to sit, where the fence will sit,” he said.
It’s unclear when the complex would be ready for ball games; it’ll depend on timing, said Blaser.
Resurfacing is well underway on 21 city blocks in the northwest quadrant and eight on the southwest side of town. Blaser said the roadwork started last week. They are scheduled this week to apply a “prime coat” followed by four days of regular asphalt. Blaser anticipates the project to be complete by the end of next week.
Alderman Dennis Dixon brought up the possibility of looking into a splash pad for the city. City Clerk Jarod Dale said he and the city administrator at the time - looked into it back in 2010. Hagloch said they hope to keep the idea on the "back burner" and watch for grant opportunities in that area.
Conversation turned to fall time as the council agreed on curb-side fall cleanup in October. Hagloch said they would get in contact with city garbage contractor Jackson Disposal to set a firm date.
The question of what will be done for Halloween, in light of coronavirus guidelines - came up in discussion. They talked about how current guidelines would affect church parking lot trunk-or-treat events. Possible alternatives were discussed - and it was agreed that nothing could be decided before guidance is passed down from the governor’s office to the Mercer County Health Department.
"Naturally, I think the smart thing to do is just keep it like it has been and if you want to participate you’ll turn on your light at night (Oct. 31) - and the parents that want their children to go out - they’ll walk with them... make sure we do our social distancing..." said Hagloch.
The city is still waiting to determine a date for fireworks. It had to cancel the fireworks display that had been moved to Aug. 22.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.