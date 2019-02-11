Because of approaching snow and high winds, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through tonight.
Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the warning would end at 9 p.m. today.
A wintry mix fell Monday afternoon in the Quad-City metro area. Precipitation will transition back to all snow today, he said.
In the second phase of the storm, winds will start to pick up to 20-30 mph with gusts of 40 mph that will cause blowing and drifting snow that will accumulate from 3 to 5 inches. Snow in the Illinois area of the Quad-Cities is expected to accumulate at about 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches on the Iowa side, he said.
The snow will taper off this afternoon.
“It’s the winds that will keep the winter storm warning going,” Cousins said.
Based on the National Weather Service forecast, Davenport has declared a snow emergency through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Cars parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews will focus efforts on clearing posted snow routes when snow arrives.
For more information on winter weather response activities and tips, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.
Walcott also has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles should be parked on odd sides of streets.
A weather advisory also was issued for Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus beginning at 5 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The university will be closed today in observance of Lincoln's Birthday.
Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 30s. The low Tuesday night will be in the lower teens.
Wind chills on Wednesday morning will be from zero to minus 5, with highs in the upper 20s on Wednesday during the day.
Highs will return to the mid-30s on Thursday.
Another storm system may be headed toward the Quad-Cities later in the week, Cousins said. There's a 50 percent chance of snow again Friday morning.