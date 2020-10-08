 Skip to main content
Get rid of dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications
The local coalition of The CAUSE (Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination) is teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications.

CAUSE will be operating five sites across Rock Island County during the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24.

Medications can be turned in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• Rock Island County Justice Center

• Milan Municipal Building/Police Department

• Moline Police Department

• East Moline Police Department

• Silvis Police Department

These sites will accept any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) pills or patches. They will not accept liquids, inhalers, needles, or sharps.

The service is free and anonymous.

It is also a drive up, drop off service. To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

The mission of The CAUSE is to collaboratively inform the community about the negative effects of substance use and to decrease youth substance use within Rock Island County.

