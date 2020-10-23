 Skip to main content
Get rid of your unwanted drugs
Get rid of your unwanted drugs

The C.A.U.S.E and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are providing the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

Bring your pills and patches for disposal to one of five locations across Rock Island County: the Rock Island County Justice Center, the Milan Municipal Building/Police Department, the Moline Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Silvis Police Department.

