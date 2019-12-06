Getting a visit from Santa
- Updated
The Davenport Police Department said late Tuesday morning that officers were notified around 7 a.m. of a dead man in a vehicle in the 1900 blo…
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
- Updated
Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer buyout program for certain U.S. workers and the company will not comment on how many received the offer Wednesday morning. Employees will have at least several weeks to ponder the decision.
Political forum at Bettendorf church warns of ‘illegal aliens,’ non-white immigration and the ‘extreme left’
- Updated
BETTENDORF – It was a Republican political rally, complete with politicians, voter registration and speeches about conservative issues.
- Updated
Accidental low-voltage electrocution caused the death of Brittany Russell, 27, who worked at the bowling alley in the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenpo…
UPDATE: Final Mary Davis escapees in custody, believed to be involved in Thursday's West Locust Street shooting
- Updated
An adult and two teens believed to be part of Thursday's rush-hour shooting at West Locust and Washington streets, near Taco Bell, are in poli…
- Updated
Data show that Illinoisians aren’t moving to Iowa. Instead, they’re bailing for a different Midwestern state.
- Updated
A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he forcefully held a woman down and attempted to perform sex acts on her.
- Updated
The community is invited to provide feedback at a Dec. 11 meeting about a proposed new traffic pattern for the Illinois-bound Interstate 74 tr…
- Updated
The founder of Davenport business Running Wild, Steven Kilburg will be remembered as a quiet, kind person who was of great importance to the Quad-Cities running community.
- Updated
Staci Benno and her husband spent the days after Thanksgiving traveling from their home in Alliance, Ohio to Gentry, Missouri.