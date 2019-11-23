Angry Birds balloons move along in the 27th annual Holiday Parade Saturday in downtown Davenport.
A float from Lifebridge Church in Davenport makes its way along the parade route.
Crowds of people fill the bleachers in front of RiverCenter and Hotel Blackhawk during the parade.
Santa Claus waves to all the children along the parade route.
Twin sisters Kelsey and Kylie Hohenadel, 9, of East Moline dance round while waiting for the start of the parade.
Sharon McIntyre and Karen Newlon, both of Davenport, wear Christmas attire while watching the 27th annual Holiday Parade.
Pam Ernat of Rock Island with Modern Woodmen wears a cap with antlers and a red-nose as she walks in the parade.
