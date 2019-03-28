You can jump-start your spring at the Final Friday at Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., with a chance to win gift baskets with goodies from area neighbors and artists, today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Everyone attending will get a free raffle ticket at the door, and additional tickets may be acquired for any $10 purchase of art at Bucktown.
Businesses that have donated for the drawing include: Abernathy's, Barrel House restaurant, Bombers Tap (Bennett, Iowa), Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Chocolate Manor, Heartland Healing (Pam Kaufman), Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, One Tree Hot Yoga, the new Roam restaurant, and Wide River Winery.
Studios donating are Black Line Fine Art Studio & Gallery (Dan Johnson and Katie Roemer), B.R.A.T Design (Dawn Bird), Estate of Grace (Karolyn Williams), Seven Orchids (Gwen and Rose Patton) and Sunrise River Gallery East (Jane Doty, Jim Elias and Michelle Servadio).
Additional Bucktown artists who have contributed include Linda Hardin, Gary Harris, Debra Rexroth, Chris Snyder, Elizabeth Wakita and Dewitt Young (Obvious Front). At the free event, Azubuike African-American Council For The Arts will be showing films by emerging women artists.
The featured artist for this past month, Tom Hempel, will do a gallery talk at 7:30 p.m. as his show will close at the end of the weekend. He'll have supplies on hand and demonstrate his watercolor techniques. Hempel, of Davenport, has exhibited his works at the MidCoast Gallery, on the first floor of Bucktown.
Over a long career, he has painted more than 1,200 originals, depicting a wide variety of subjects, including local architecture (homes, schools, universities, public and private office buildings and churches), water scenes and landscapes. To see samples of his work, visit tfhempelwatercolors.com.