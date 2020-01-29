Gift from union workers warms East Moline District 37 students

You can bet that the gift of 123 new coats plus gloves and hats is feeling pretty good about now for the students of East Moline School District 37.

In a truly heartwarming — or hand-warming or body-warming — story, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 46 gave a gift to District 37 on Nov. 13 that is still reaping dividends.

All new coats, gloves and hats were given to students in need, courtesy of the union that serves the East Moline Correctional Center.

“It was wonderful,” said Kristin Humphries, District 37 superintendent. “We have kids that come to school every winter without coats. We aren't talking about light coats. Sometimes they come with no coats, no hats, no gloves. And this donation was just a blessing. We are very appreciative of what they have done for us.”

The idea came from the union’s executive board, said Cody Dornes, president of AFSCME Local 46.