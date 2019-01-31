GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center will hold its annual "I Have A Voice" gala on March 9 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
In addition to a seated dinner and cocktail reception, the gala also will feature dancing, live entertainment from young adults, mentors and host families. Guests will have the chance to win items from an auction and use complimentary photobooths. Special guests include Dave Levora from Brewed TV and iHeart Radio and Geoffrey Mikol from the Riverbend Gallery in Galena.
GiGi's Playhouse hosts therapeutic, educational and career development programs at no cost to those with Down Syndrome. They programs are for all ages, and are educational and therapeutic. Tickets cost $85, $160 per couple and $640 per table of eight; prices increase after Feb. 15.
For more information, call 309-762-7529 or email quadcities@gigisplayhouse.org.