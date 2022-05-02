 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts free educational workshop

Gilda's Club logo

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host, "Frankly Speaking About Cancer: What Do I Tell the Kids?"

The workshop is from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Gilda's Club Quad Cities, Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101.

This free workshop is for people who want to learn about how to talk to children about a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Participants may attend in-person or via Zoom. RSVP required. To register, call 563-326-7504 or visit http://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Frankly_Speaking_About_Cancer_What_Do_I_Tell_the_Kids-2179.

