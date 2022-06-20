 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YELLOWSTONE PARK

Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities introduces virtual monthly young adult cancer networking group

Gilda's Club logo

Gilda's Club Quad-Cities has introduced a monthly networking group for young adults from 18 to 39 years old who have been impacted by cancer.

The group, "I'm Surviving, Not Thriving … And That's Okay," is open to young adults with a current cancer diagnosis, survivors, family and friends of people living with cancer.

The group will start from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, and continue to be held on the fourth Monday of each month.

Young adults will be able to come together via Zoom to make connections with others and talk about things that are on their minds.

The group will be offered via Zoom with registration required.

For more details or to register, call Gilda's Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit http://GCQC.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Im_Surviving_Not_ThrivingAnd_thats_okay_Young_Adult_Networking_Group-2213.

