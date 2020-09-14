Gilda’s Club Quad Cities to expand, close River Drive location

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities, an affiliate of Cancer Support Community, announced a partnership that will expand its locations and close the doors of the Gilda’s Club location on River Drive, Davenport.

Over the past 22 years, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has served over 16,000 members of our community that have been impacted by cancer. Gilda’s Club has announced a partnership with Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity hospital systems, which will give Gilda’s Club members locations on both sides of the river.

The River Drive clubhouse will be placed on the market this month. A final date for moving to the two new locations has not been determined but is expected by 2021.

Co-locating within each hospital will allow Gilda’s Club to serve more members with greater access to programs, according to a news release.

Members participate in a wide array of programs including support groups, healthy lifestyle activities, youth and teen programs, educational workshops and many more that focus on helping members and their loved ones find hope while facing a cancer diagnosis. Gilda’s Club serves those of any age impacted by any type of cancer and throughout every stage of the cancer continuum, and programs are always offered free of charge.

