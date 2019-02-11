Teaming up with the Quad City Storm and Ascentra Credit Union, non-profit organization Gilda's Club Quad-Cities raised $21,700 at a Hockey Fights Cancer game Feb. 9th. More than 5,000 fans came to the game, second in attendance only to the team's opening night. Before the game, those who have fought cancer were honored with a Paint the Ice event and "I Fight For" signs with names of survivors and loved ones filled the TaxSlayer Center.
“Seeing the names on the ice Saturday night of those that have faced a cancer diagnosis and the way the community came together to honor and support them represents an important part of what our mission is about,” Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities Executive Director Joy McMeekan said in a press release. “The money raised through this event will stay here in our local community to make sure anyone impacted by cancer is aware of and has access to free psychosocial support to make sure that no one faces cancer alone.”
After the game, a cancer ribbon jersey auction took place, and proceeds were tallied up and given.