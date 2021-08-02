Gilda’s Club seeks help filling cancer chemo bags

Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities is seeking help with filling chemo care bags for patients going through treatment.

This bag is a special gift that will be given to individuals facing treatment for the first time.

The chemo care bags will be filled with items to help pass the time during treatment and bring them joy during the long periods of time they are at the cancer center(s).

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has created an Amazon Wishlist to visually see what is needed. Some items you will find on the wish list include, Chapstick, word puzzles, hard candy, Kleenex, color pencils, bland snack foods and more.

The goal is to fill 100 chemo care bags.

Donations can be shipped directly to the Moline Clubhouse (600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, IL 61265) or dropped off during normal business hours, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

If you have a donation not listed on the Wishlist, please call Program Director Kelsey Allen at 563-326-7504.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0