Gilda's Club Quad-Cities is searching for teams willing to pull a 30,000-pound airplane in the club's new Pulling for Hope Plane Pull.
With help of the Quad-City Air Show, Gilda's Club will hold its inaugural plane pull on Saturday, June 29, at the Davenport Municipal Airport. Teams of 10 will be pitted against a C47 aircraft — part of the Quad-City Air Show lineup — for the new fundraiser.
Stevie Lorenz, Gilda Club's development director, said each team will compete to see who can pull the plane 12 feet in the fastest time.
The contest will have teams in six categories: open/general public; public safety; high school and college; survivors; co-ed; and military. Each team can have a maximum of 10 members with at least half of them fitting the given category.
She said the pull is limited to six teams in each division. "But if there is more interest, we might do a second day," Lorenz added.
All participants will receive a T-shirt and admission into the Quad-City Air Show.
After collecting a minimum of $600 per team, groups will be able to pull together for a common cause to raise funds for the Davenport-based club. The competition will begin at 6 p.m. after the day's air show activities. Registration will open at 5 p.m.
Awards will be given in each division for the Fastest Pull, Grand Champion and Top Fundraising Team. Team members also can earn prizes based on their fundraising level. Prizes include a Plane Pull can cooler for raising $1,500; a Plane Pull cooler for $2,500; and a Plane Pull softshell jacket for the $5,000 level.
"We're really excited. It's a matter of building teams," she said, adding that board members are out now recruiting teams.
Lorenz said the club borrowed the idea and received advice from Special Olympics, which holds similar plane pulls across the country. The closest one to the Quad-Cities is held in Des Moines, she said.
The club hopes to raise about $20,000, which will remain locally and support its mission of providing free cancer programs, education, support and healthy lifestyle activities for anyone impacted by cancer. The event will be open to the public and includes entertainment, food, an awards ceremony and other family activities.
The event is sponsored by the Quad-City Air Show and Estes Construction.
To register, visit www.gildasclubqc.org/planepull. For more information, contact Lorenz at stevie@gildasclubqc.org or 563-326-7504.